HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Paradise Adult Daycare center had its Adult Prom 2023 for residents.

The event took place Friday at the daycare center with lively music that brought residents off their feet and onto the dance floor.

“Today is very exciting for them, were having prom 2023, something they’ve been wanting to experience and didn’t get to experience,” Beatrice Velasquez, Paradise Adult Daycare activities coordinator, said.

Velasquez told ValleyCentral the idea for an adult prom began after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re so happy right now,” Angie Trevino, Paradise Adult Daycare activities coordinator said. “They’re all dancing right now.”

In keeping with prom tradition, the daycare crowned a king and queen at the event.

Two residents from the adult care center won Prom King and Queen and said they were happy to receive their awards.