Family organizes drive-thru parade for RGV native part of Texas School for the Deaf historic win

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) has made history by taking the state championship for the first time.

According to a release from the school, this is also the first time in 63 years the TSD made it to the state finals.

Among the scaled back 6-man football team is RGV native Jose Ismael Garcia Jr.

Joey Garcia, father of Ismael, says they are still filed with excitement.

“They were the underdogs and they thought they weren’t going to be able to win,” said Joey.

Ismael arrived to the Harlingen airport Friday, where he was received by his family with balloons.

“He was so emotional. He still doesn’t believe it,” said Joey.

The family has organized a drive-by parade for Ismael at 3 p.m. from Mile 5 and Glasscock to 328 North Linda in Alton.

Joey mentions Ismael has received overwhelming support from friends and family on social media, adding his phone has been buzzing all day.

Ismael has also received congratulatory messages from his previous coaches.

Joey says his son received a plaque and metal which they will forever display with joy.