Pandemic taking a toll on mental health of RGV kids

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, some organizations say it’s taking a toll on mental health, and kids have been hit the hardest.

The Boys & Girls Club of McAllen says they are doing what they can to help families.

“We are seeing an uptick in suicidal ideation. That’s something right now that’s prevalent with our teens.” Says Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of McAllen

The organization says most families have never experienced mental health issues in kids and are asking for advice.

“Whether it was their physical health, in that they noticed kids were really starting to gain more weight, or they noticed that their kids were just a little bit different. They are wanting to be in their rooms more, and be isolated or that they were being antisocial.” Says Gonzalez-Alcantar

With schools not in normal operation, that can leave some families feeling abandoned.

“So who do I go to? Who’s my support system now?” Says Maria Palomo, Program Director of Youth and Family Support, Boys & Girls Club

The organization has been implementing strategies to reduce the stigma of mental health, and increase access to help.

“Were starting to normalize that conversation about not being ok.” Says Palomo

Kids behaviors are also changing because of the pandemic.

“It’s like I’m angry about something. I’m frustrated about something, and so we see that. Then you get into more conversation and were like wow there is really isn’t a coping skill there, so if we allow it to keep going you definitely going to see the thoughts of self-harm or suicide kick in.” Says Palomo

With kids stuck at home they now have fewer options, and not knowing what to do is leading some kids to thoughts of self-harm.

“We’ve witnessed even here in our spaces and teens telling directly that they have plans on how they are going to take their own life.” Says Gonzalez-Alcantar

The Boys & Girls Club recently held a Facebook discussion to give parents information, and let them know they are not abandoned and alone.

“Let’s arm the community and parents with information, so they know the boys and girls club is here for them and their children’s mental wellness, but practical things we can do at home as parents because that’s also important.” Says Gonzalez-Alcantar

Gonzalez-Alcantar also says talk with your children, they’ll let you know what’s going on. Get them moving and talking, and if you need help reach out.

If you would like more information about the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen you can click here. You can also contact them at 956-682-5791.