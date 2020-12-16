Pandemic spikes interest in interactive toys

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – There are many things that have become extremely popular this year while people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to licensed psychologist Dr. Karol Darsa, children are often happy and smiling because they play.

Dr. Darsa says playing with interactive toys benefits ones mental health.



interactive toys such as Play-Doh and Kinetic Sand

“Enjoy it so that it brings up better levels of serotonin and makes us happier,” she said.

Dr. Darsa also clarified that playing is not a distraction.

“I don’t see that as a distraction, I see it as a positive way of creating resources for you inside,” she said. “This is the reason why children are so resilient despite everything that happens in their lives.”

For those looking for other alternatives, Dr. Darsa recommends to practice gratitude journaling.

“I think just writing it down and reading it out loud reminds you of what we are grateful for,” she said. “It’s very easy to focus on what’s not working and forget what’s working; I think it would be important to bring that gratitude back.”

Gratitude and playfulness that will help us re-live joyful moments in our lives.