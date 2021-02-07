Pandemic spikes horse riding interest

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – While indoor activities remain closed, outdoor activities continue to strive amidst the pandemic.

This is encouraging some kids to step out of their comfort zone and ride along with a new furry friend.

Kids like Angelica Marroquin say horse riding has given them a chance to distract themselves from reality.

“His name is Patito and I like riding him because he can jump and I like that but also he likes to go fast,” said Marroquin.

Angelica Marroquin with Patito

Others like Gwyneth Knight began riding horses not long ago.

“I’ve been doing this for six months since COVID started,” she said.

Gwyneth Knight

According to Knight, her mental health has improved with the help of horse riding.

“Whenever I stress I usually start getting knots on my back and it’s just painful for me to hold it in so whenever I come riding all I do is hug horses, play with them, talk to them, it feels really good,” said Knight.

Pride of Texas Equestrian Center’s owner Carolina Basurto says horse riding is what many kids look forward to after school.

“Their brain is fried so it’s good for them to destress doing something and the animals are very therapeutic so I feel like it’s engaged a lot of people over the months since the pandemic started,” she said.

Carolina Basurto

Basurto is glad her furry friends are giving others something to look forward to and encourages everyone who is considering horse riding to reach out.

For further information on Pride of Texas Equestrian it is encouraged to visit their Facebook or Instagram page.