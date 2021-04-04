Pandemic raises demand for Mariachi bands at RGV funerals

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – When you think of mariachi bands and their music, a celebration comes to mind.

However, the pandemic increased the demand for them to be a part of funeral services throughout the Rio Grande Valley.





Julio Morin who is a mariachi musician for Mariachi Oro y Plata De McAllen says it has been challenging to experience the increase in funerals.

“Normally, on a daily basis we are playing at funerals throughout the valley,” said Morin.

Morin says the increase took place since the start of the pandemic.

Rogelio Vazquez who is one of the youngest players in the mariachi group says he has never played at a large amount of funerals before.

“To be honest I’ve never played at so many funerals. It’s sad to see but we’re here to serve with our music and remember their loved ones,” said Vazquez.

According to mariachi musician Miguel Robles, sometimes it is tough to perform when many around are grieving.

“You feel a knot in your throat,” said Robles.

Morin says as musicians they all need to be strong when presenting themselves to perform especially at a funeral.

“Sometimes we have to be stronger because when we arrive people are sad and crying,” he said. “They are saying goodbye to someone that they will no longer see again.”

The Mariachi Oro y Plata De McAllen agreed that although their music hits different during funerals, they are all honored to play for mariachi lovers even in their last chapter of life.