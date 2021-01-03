Pandemic not slowing down the wedding season

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Despite a pandemic, 2020 did not slow down the wedding season for some in the business and this year is expected to have more weddings.

After being together for two years Guillermo Bautista and Rodrigo Garcia decided to get married on September 6th, 2020 with guidelines required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo provided by Guillermo Bautista

“We had kind of put it in the cards even before the pandemic we had kind of leaned towards that, but the pandemic pushed us towards it,” said Garcia,

Wedding Officiant Ida Ramirez says how this was a year like no other.

“I didn’t expect so many couples would be getting married during the covid pandemic so that was really surprising, but they all wanted to say there I do’s during this time and that was really awesome,” said Ramirez.

Multiple couples having to reschedule their venues and guest list instead of what they had originally planned for their wedding.

“Many of our couples also decided to do backyard weddings, micro weddings, small weddings, elopements, really because of the pandemic,” said Ramirez.

Having an intimate wedding ceremony on one of the family members property with what Garcia said was a very special day.

Photo provided by Guillermo Bautista

“We are super fortunate that his uncle had a very nice big property that had a really big front yard and we put up kind of like one of those big triple berry walls and Ida was there with us,” said Garcia.

Ramierz was more than double booked in her busiest month of 2020 which was December.

“It was December when I was literally running around doing four to five weddings on the weekends, so love was definitely in the air for December,” said Ramierz

Owner of Bryan House Ariel King says more save the dates have already been scheduled this year than last specifically in the fall.

Photo provided by Ariel King of the Bryan House in Mission

“This pandemic means a lot of those other weddings were pushed forward so I had a problem with about 10 wedding that were pushed over from 2020 into 2021 and now the calls are coming,” said King.