Pandemic leads to increase in RGV residents pursuing healthier lifestyle

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — For some, staying in shape during the pandemic has been a struggle. Now that gyms are returning to some sort of normalcy many are excited to start a healthier lifestyle.

Sal Cantu, the owner of Health Prep Meals, said there has been an increase in Rio Grande Valley residents depending on him to do the cooking.

“We’ve been in the restaurant industry for years, so I was like ‘I don’t know if I want to cook’,” he said.

After seeing the impact on the meal prepping idea, Cantu became motivated to continue helping others.

“I love helping people so for me that just came natural,” he said.

Cantu said the majority are not eating horribly but do need to make some adjustments with portion sizes.

Cantu added planning meals help one see how much they are eating.

“We want to keep it real nice in a good calorie counter, especially carb count if you are doing like Keto or low carb diet,” he said.

Cantu said some residents have pre-existing health conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

One of the key things to remember when meal prepping is to be consistent and make sure to follow a diet recommended by one’s doctor.