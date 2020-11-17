Pandemic leads to CPR certification spike in the RGV

McAllen, Texas (KVEO) – An emergency usually starts with a 9-1-1 call. However, American Heart Association‘s CPR instructor, Dawleth Sanchez encourages the public to prepare themselves.

“I want everyone to be prepared to save someone lives, she said.

Sanchez was surprised to see the increase in CPR certifications that have been given throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“Due to COVID-19, we thought it was going to be a little bit slow but it’s not. People are attending in person,” said Sanchez.

With a high interest in becoming certified, Sanchez shares classes were modified at its best to serve the community during a pandemic.

“Everybody has their own equipment. There are no team dynamic scenarios anymore. The class has been modified but yes people are very interested in taking our classes because there is a lot of people that tend to leave their kids at home due to COVID. There’s a lot of online classes and most of the time they are at home so probably that’s the reason why they want to be well prepared just in case something happens,” she said.

According to Sanchez, the majority of emergency calls take place at home.

“Everybody at home should know at least how to perform CPR. There are different courses but at least the very basic one,” she said.

For further information on how to get CPR certified, feel free to visit the J&A CPR Services LLC website.