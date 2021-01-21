Pandemic forces Texas Citrus Fiesta to modify annual parade

MISSION, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic many events in the Rio Grande Valley have been canceled or modified.

One of those events, the Texas Citrus Fiesta in Mission, lives on but with some changes. Those changes for the Parade of Oranges include a public drive by honk and wave style parade.

Event officials said families can still enjoy the festivities while staying safe and remain social distanced.

Photos courtesy: Texas Citrus Fiesta

“We just figured that we might as well, go ahead for the safety of everyone to postpone our parade and perhaps have a parade in the near future. Hopefully things get better and we can bring everything back up in the near future,” said Lisa Rivera, executive director, Texas Citrus Fiesta.

Source: City of Mission

