Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds still available for PSJA families

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Residents with students attending the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD school district are encouraged to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds before the Friday, August 13 deadline.

This assistance is $1,200 per child for food and will go to the familys’ Lone Star Card if they are currently receiving SNAP benefits. If the family is not receiving SNAP benefits, a card will be issued to them.

“It’s important that families apply for the P-EBT benefit,” said PSJA Child Nutrition Director Imelda Palacios. “These funds help families buy food for their children who may not have had access to free school meals during the school year due to school closures.”

Visit www.psjaisd.us/pebt or call 211 to apply. You must have a child’s campus student ID to fill out the application.