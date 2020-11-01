Pandemic affecting Winter Texan entertainers, how they are adapting

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Some RGV entertainers get the majority of their business during the Winter Texan season, but many parks are keeping their recreation halls closed this year.

CBS 4 spoke with a singer over how this season is looking for him and how parks are accommodating for both his and their residents’ safety.

Curt James stood well over six feet away during his concert at a Mission RV Resort, kicking off the Winter Texan season.

The “wintertainer,” as people call him, performs year-round — mostly at parks and resorts — and says the start of the pandemic brought about much uncertainty for him.

“I had stuff lined up in the winter Texan parks for all the converted Texans throughout the summer, but all that got canceled,” James said.

But business is beginning to pick up for him as parks are finding other ways to provide residents with the entertainment many of them come down for.

“Fortunately, a great number of the tings we do here in the RGVduring winter Texan season is done outside,” he said. “That’s the reason why they come, because it’s beautiful weather down here.”

Mission Bells and Trade Winds Park Manager Cynthia Schweitzer says while they’re unable to continue certain activities, like happy hour dances, they’re making the most of the situation and offering what they can to keep people safe.

“We’re hoping to do outside activities — live music, food, maybe even a golf cart drive in theater type of thing,” Schweitzer said.

She adds about 125 residents signed up to attend the concert and barbecue, which is the majority of the park’s current population, as more are just starting to make their way down.

“I think if we all stick together and maintain those positive attitudes, we’re going to get through this and we’re going to have these activities so people can get out there and have some fun,” James said.

James also does concerts through Facebook live so those stuck in Canada can enjoy.