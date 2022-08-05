RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Children’s Hospital is teaming up with Panda Express for “Panda Cares Day.”

According to a release from Driscoll Children’s Hospital, 28% of mobile and online sales on Monday, Aug. 8 with be used to “ensure the health of children in South Texas.”

The store will also be accepting in-store donations.

Since the partnership began in 2011, Panda Express has raised over $620,000 for the Driscoll Children’s Hospital, the release stated.

The event is set to take place at all Panda Express locations in the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley areas.