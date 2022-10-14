RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pan American College basketball legend Luke Jackson died at the age of 80, UTRGV announced on Thursday.

Jackson was an Olympic Gold Medalist and won an NBA championship in 1967.

The 6-foot-9 power forward was the MPV of the 1963 NAIA Tournament, leading Pan American to a national championship. Jackson’s jersey number, 54, was the first to be retired in school history, and is one of only three in the program to have their number retired.

Jackson was drafted fourth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1964 NBA Draft. He would go on to play eight seasons in the NBA, where he would be named to the NBA All-Rookie Team and NBA All-Star Team, UTRGV stated.

Jackson started alongside NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain on the 1966-67 76ers team that would win the NBA championship.

The university announced they will honor Jackson on Feb. 9 as part of their celebration of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 National Championship team. The team will face off against UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, UTRGV stated.