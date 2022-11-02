PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview announced Wednesday that the newly opened Palmview Youth Club is now accepting registrations.

The Palmview Youth Club welcomes kids between ages five and 12 to get creative with arts and crafts, play with electronics in the game room, take part in outdoor recreation and aim for good health during gym activities.

Parents can register their children online or by visiting between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Palmview Parks and Recreation Office located 406 West Veteran’s Boulevard.

Programs and activities begin Nov. 14, a news release from the City of Palmview stated.

According the release, registration for a yearly membership at Palmview Youth Club costs $20.

The club will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 603 Palmview Commercial Drive.

The Palmview Youth Club was made possible by two grants awarded to the city — a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile and a $35,000 grant from United Way.