Palmview woman’s water bill increases by nearly 1,000 percent without explanation

PALMVIEW, Texas — When Palmview homeowner Ana Cantu received her water bill for the period of Aug. 11 through Sep. 11, she was shocked.

“We’ve never paid this amount before,” she said. “We’ve never experienced this before.”

The household of six is being charged for more than 90,000 gallons of water, which they say is simply impossible for them to have used that much. The bill went from $38.49 the previous month to $365.01 the next.

“I’m not going to pay for something I do not know,” Cantu said. “It’s not possible to pay $400 at this time, especially with being furloughed.”

After what she says were repeated failed attempts to contact Agua Special Utility District (SUD) for an explanation of dramatic difference, we reached out to the company and were able to get Cantu through to an employee.

While they declined to be on camera, they showed us the activity of Cantu’s water use for that billing period, which to Cantu didn’t add up.

Her home is just under 2,000 square feet, with no pool or sprinkler system. For comparison sake, a 72 feet high and 15 feet diameter steel tank holds 100,000 gallons of water.

Agua SUD sent inspectors to the property to look for a leak. None were found.

The only option Cantu has left to potentially dispute the bill and receive an explanation is to have the water meter examined to see if it faulty.

“My concern is if this is happening to us today and to other people can you imagine elderly who can’t pay this amount but they have to because it’s a necessity,” she said.

Cantu is scheduling an inspection, which will take a few days, though she doesn’t believe it is the issue as her family tested the meter by running a faucet outside and did observe an accurate reading.