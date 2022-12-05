PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday.

After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief.

“I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward with a lot of initiatives.”

Trevino plans to implement a set of initiatives meant to better serve the citizens of Palmview.

“One of the biggest things that we’re looking at is recruitment and retention of the officers and also their training,” Trevino said. “That way, they can be more resourceful to our community and more purposeful to our community in their times of needs.”

Trevino also hopes to expand the department’s community outreach through an increase in community-involved programs.

With the trust and support from family, peers and city leaders, Trevino said he is “humbled and excited” to continue serving the community as the new chief of police.