PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview announced it will start a new and improved waste service system for residents beginning on October 1.

On Oct. 1, the city will begin collecting residential trash and brush. This was made possible when the city purchased a fleet of trash and brush trucks along with 4500 trash containers.

Days of collections, routes, and prices will remain the same.

The only change residents will see is the new green containers with the City of Palmview Logo and the new city trucks.

Palmview Mayor Rick Villarreal said the city has been working hard to offer this necessary and important service.

“We are excited about our new waste collection service for the citizens of Palmview,” Villarreal said. “We will continue to provide for a better quality of life for all of our residents.”

City staff will begin delivering new trash containers to residential customers Monday.