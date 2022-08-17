LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday.

In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing students driving onto campus with “what appeared to be a weapon.”

“School officials acted swiftly and ensured the safety of all children on campus,” the statement reads.

Contact was made with the students and the weapon, determined to be a toy gun, was confiscated.

A video circulating on social media showed two individuals in a vehicle, one holding what appeared to be a pistol and the other holding a machete.

Disciplinary action will be followed according to school policy, the district said.