LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday.
In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing students driving onto campus with “what appeared to be a weapon.”
“School officials acted swiftly and ensured the safety of all children on campus,” the statement reads.
Contact was made with the students and the weapon, determined to be a toy gun, was confiscated.
A video circulating on social media showed two individuals in a vehicle, one holding what appeared to be a pistol and the other holding a machete.
Disciplinary action will be followed according to school policy, the district said.
“School safety is our number one priority, and our staff demonstrated our school’s ability and responsiveness to these situations.”La Joya ISD