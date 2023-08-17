PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fight for land is taking place in the city of Palmview as the city council is preparing for a legal battle against the La Joya Independent School District.

This comes after the district gifted 10 acres of property to Palmview but the district is now asking for that land back.

“I think it’s an extreme injustice to the taxpayers,” said Javier Peña, attorney for La Joya ISD.

Robert Guerra is representing the city of Palmview and disagrees with La Joya’s plan.

“We disagree with that. Obviously, we believe that the facts and the evidence show that we have conducted the necessary transactions.”

In an agreement notarized by Hidalgo County in 2020, 10 acres of land were donated to Palmview. There was a stipulation the city must “commence and complete a public and not-for-profit project or transaction. This was set to take place within one year of the signed agreement.”

“At this point, the school district needs to recoup that land and either sell it off, get some money, get something of value for that piece of property, and not just give it away,” said Peña.

He added that the city of Palmview failed to comply with the stipulation. Now the city is fighting to keep the 10 acres after receiving a letter from La Joya ISD asking for the property back.

“365 days to do a project or to conduct transactions, and that’s the keyword and we’ve done that,” Guerra said.

He said while the city has not put any work into the land or used it for a project, officials have spent over $100,000 on land surveys, environmental studies, and plans for proposed facilities.

“We don’t know what they intend to do with it. We don’t know what their intentions are. Certainly, nothing as stated or specific or as detailed as what the city of Palmview has planned for that land and has continued to plan for that land,” Guerra said.

“Their obligation of the contract was not to come up with drawings and pictures. Their obligation of the contract was actually to produce something for the public. The fact that they have now started to compile these drawings and you know, put things on paper is all well and good for them. But they had three years that should have been done three years ago,” Peña replied.

Palmview city leaders said they hope to resolve this issue before it enters the courtroom.