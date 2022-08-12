(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone.

Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat.

According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the woman a new window air conditioning unit and television.

“The gratitude in our resident’s voice rose above the words themselves,” the post reads.

The officers installed the unit and even fixed the locks on her home.