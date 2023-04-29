PALMVIEW, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — Palmview Mayor Pro-Term Alexandra Flores has issued a Disaster Declaration because of damage caused by Friday night’s storm.

The declaration was signed Saturday and allows for aid to be received by affected areas.

According to a news release from the City of Palmview, the city was impacted by high straight-line winds exceeding 80 miles per hour.

“The city’s public work crews worked overnight to clear fallen trees and more work still needs to be done,” city officials stated.

City leaders are asking residents to take photos of any damages and put any brush or debris in the usual debris pick-up or drop-off locations.

A Texas Division of Emergency Management local office has set up a website for residents to report any damages of homes and businesses.

To report damages visit, https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.