PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleCentral) – The City of Palmview held an event Wednesday night to commemorate National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The city partnered with the police department to help bring awareness to the challenges crime victims face and remind them help is available.

Speakers for the event included Palmview mayor Ricardo Villarreal, police chief Jose Trevino and a victim of violent crime who shared her story with the attendees.

“We do not forget about these people. They stay with us, and we feel for them, and we care for them, and continue to provide for them,” said chief Trevino.

Those who attended the gathering were able to meet with representatives from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office and non-profit support groups who can help them connect with others who are going through the same experiences.

“If they need shelter, we have a shelter available. If they need a protective order, we have agencies, we all work together to give them that security. Like, you know, they’re not alone,” said Deborah Hernandez, the Palmview Police Dept. crime victim’s liaison.

Hernandez said her group travels to all city events to help spread the word about their mission.