Palmview launches expansion project, hopes to attract bigger businesses

PALMVIEW, Texas — On Friday the city of Palmview took a big step toward attracting more business.

The city commemorated the start of the Main Street Development Project. The new project is located at the former “Greg’s Ballroom”.

Main Street will now connect the heart of the city with the expressway. The city said it needs more retail stores and big-name restaurants.

“Our town has a lot of restaurants but they’re usually just open during the day. We’re lacking the restaurants to stay open a little longer, a place where people can go and hang out in the evenings,” said Linda Sarabia, Palmview Municipal Development District president.

Palmview said they have already heard from some larger, national chains who want to come to the city.