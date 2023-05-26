PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Palmview held a news conference Friday to discuss an arson case that resulted in the destruction of a playground.

According to a news release, a deliberate fire destroyed an all-inclusive playground at Palmview Showers Park on Thursday.

At 4:38 p.m., police received several calls of smoke and fire at Showers Park. Officers, along with the fire department, responded swiftly to the area, Palmview Police Chief Jose Trevino said.

Trevino added they were able to identity “crucial witnesses,” along with two juvenile suspects.

City officials stated that the playground is now at a “total loss,” and is not usable.

“Th park is heavily utilized by the community. It is shut down, and will be shut down until further notice,” City Manager Michael Leo said.

Leo said that the city is working to see how quickly the equipment can be repaired or replaced, and noted that many people were looking forward to using the playground during the summer.

Palmview Fire Chief Jerry Alaniz said the fire escalated quickly due to the combustible, flammable nature of the material. After crews arrived, the fire was under control in 10 minutes.

