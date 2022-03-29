HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury has found a former Palmview H-E-B employee guilty of killing a coworker in a 2016 shooting at the store.

Raul Lopez, 31, was found guilty of all eight charges levied against him relating to the November 2016 shooting. Lopez is convicted of one murder charge, three attempted murder charges, three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, and an attempted murder of multiple persons charge.

The trial took place over a full week as jurors heard arguments from both sides. Lopez attempted to plead insanity in the case.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 28, 2016, at 3:15 a.m. when police say Lopez fired more than a dozen shots at a break room window of the H-E-B store in Palmview. Four H-E-B employees were hit by the gunfire.

Mario Pulido, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. The other three were transported to the hospital but survived the shooting.

Lopez, an employee of the Palmview H-E-B at the time, was described as “paranoid” by police. A former Palmview police chief stated Lopez was worried the other employees were “out to get him” and that he only intended to scare his coworkers, not injure them.

He initially fled the scene but later turned himself into investigators and even provided a map on where to find the disposed of weapon, according to Palmview police.

Lopez is scheduled for sentencing on April 26.