Palmview awards grants to city businesses affected by COVID-19

PALMVIEW, Texas – The City of Palmview announced it has awarded local businesses with the Palmview CARES Small Business Grant Program.

The city said 34 grants were awarded, totaling $66,500. Recipients were recently awarded their grants at a socially-distant ceremony at Palmview City Hall.

“Our communities are struggling right now as we continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and in our daily lives,” said Mayor Ricardo Villarreal. “Businesses are the backbone of our economy and as city leaders, we wanted to do our part to ensure that our local businesses get the support they need to continue to operate,” he added.

Started in July, the Palmview CARES Small Business Program was created by the city council utilizing $100,000 in CARES Act funding. The funds are to help small businesses who are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the city.

With funding from the program, eligible businesses can use the grant for operating expenses such as employee payroll, mortgage or rental lease payments, utilities, and other eligible expenses.