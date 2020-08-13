Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Palmview awards grants to city businesses affected by COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: City of Palmview

PALMVIEW, Texas – The City of Palmview announced it has awarded local businesses with the Palmview CARES Small Business Grant Program.

The city said 34 grants were awarded, totaling $66,500. Recipients were recently awarded their grants at a socially-distant ceremony at Palmview City Hall.

“Our communities are struggling right now as we continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and in our daily lives,” said Mayor Ricardo Villarreal. “Businesses are the backbone of our economy and as city leaders, we wanted to do our part to ensure that our local businesses get the support they need to continue to operate,” he added.

Started in July, the Palmview CARES Small Business Program was created by the city council utilizing $100,000 in CARES Act funding. The funds are to help small businesses who are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the city.

With funding from the program, eligible businesses can use the grant for operating expenses such as employee payroll, mortgage or rental lease payments, utilities, and other eligible expenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday