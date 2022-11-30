PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Palmview College Prep 8th grader Jimena Garnica placed first in an FFA area competition.

The campus’s news release said Jimena won the Jr. Greenhand Spanish Creed Division and will be advancing to state competition on Thursday.

She was the only 8th grader against 12 freshmen to compete in this division and is the first ever 8th-grade Aggie to qualify for state.

The competition requires students to memorize the FFA creed. It is a five-paragraph piece that outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the industry of agriculture, FFA membership, citizenship, and patriotism.

“It requires her to know it by memory first and then she focuses on her delivery and questions,” said Kat Wolfe, agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor at IDEA Palmview. “I am beyond proud of her and her performance, it’s amazing that she won as a first-time FFA member, especially as an 8th grader. We’re excited to see what state has in store.”

Jimena will participate in state competition at Sam Houston State University on Thursday.