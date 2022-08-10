PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Unofficial results for the City of Palmhurst’s new mayor were decided in Wednesday’s special election.

Fred Del Barrio won the election with more than 52% of the votes, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Israel Silva followed Del Barrio with 210 ballots cast or 32% of votes. Eduardo Montalvo and Ricka Tijerina trailed behind with 14 and 83 votes.

The special election was called after former Palmhurst Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez was reelected in May, but died before Election Day.