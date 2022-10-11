PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Palmhurst resident proved luck recently after claiming $1 million.

The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.

The ticket was bought at Walmart Neighborhood Market, at 5700 N. 23rd. St. in McAllen.

Although the Rio Grande Valley resident elected to remain anonymous, officials said this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The $1,000,000 Ultimate game offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.62

Other recent winners in the Rio Grande Valley

In September, lottery officials announced a Harlingen resident won the top prize in the Texas Lottery’s $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria.

On Oct. 6, lottery officials announced a Brownsville resident claimed a Mega Millions payout, worth $4 million. The ticket from the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at a Circle K gas station in Los Fresnos. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn. The numbers were (5-50-53-58-64). The winner did not hit the Mega Ball number, 22.