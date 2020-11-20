Palmhurst police rehome kittens abandoned on road

by: Nathaniel Puente

Palhurst PD rehome abandoned kittens [source: Palmhurst Police Department Facebook]

PALMHURST, Texas (KVEO) — The Palmhurst Police Department helped rehome three kittens that were left stranded on the side of the road.

The fur-tunate trio were located by police on the side of the road in Palmhurst before Friday.

Police took in the three cool cats and fed them to ensure they would stay healthy.

“Caring for those that are unable to take care of themselves is what makes us human,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officers were able to rehome the whole kit and caboodle to new owners by Friday.

