EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Shelter will host its monthly drive-thru pet pantry at a new location.

Launched in 2020, the Palm Valley Animal Shelter launched the initiative to prevent pet owners from surrendering their animals to shelters for lack of food.

The shelter distributes free pet food to the community every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Laurie P. Andrews Center.

However, this month, Palm Valley Animal Shelter will host its drive-thru pantry at the same time at its Trenton shelter, located at 2501 W. Trenton Road. The pantry is made possible by the donations of the community.

“Every family helped is one more kennel open for a homeless pet in the RGV,” a release from the shelter stated.