Palm Valley Animal Society to open ‘Nine Lives Thrift’

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Palm Valley Animal Society will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the new retail store ‘Nine Lives Thrift.’

‘Nine Lives Thrift’ will sell gently used items such as household essentials, furniture, décor, vintage, accessories, new and used clothing.

The event will be held Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The store can be located at 2901 N. 10th St. Suite M. in McAllen.

Palm Valley Animal society is a non-profit organization and no-kill shelter in the Rio Grande Valley.

Proceeds from the retail store will support Palm Valley Animal Society for the life-saving care of companion animals in the RGV.

Official store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The store will be closed on Mondays.

For more information on ‘Nine Lives Thrift’ visit their Facebook here.