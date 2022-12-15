EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Shelter is celebrating the countdown to Christmas by highlighting different areas of its operation.

During the 12 days of Christmas, the shelter is asking for the public’s help in donating to its programs. A few generous sponsors will match all donations received up to $50,000 throughout the 12 days.

The shelter aims to reach its goal of $100,000 by Christmas day.

Thursday marks the second day of the countdown and PVAS is asking for Royal Canin Puppy, Royal Canin Mother + Babycat and wired crates.

For more information on the matching campaign, visit pvastv.org/match-50.