HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palm Valley Animal Society partnered with the family of a former volunteer who recently lost her life.

Friends and family of Amanda Robledo gathered at the Laurie P. Andrews Facility in Edinburg to celebrate her life and her passion for helping animals. Kimberly Kelley, Robledo’s cousin, said this was a good fit.

“We wanted to give back to the community in a way that would honor her and honor the memory of her and something that she loved. So this was the best way that our family decided to do that,” Kelley said

Amanda Robledo’s family said she loved life, loved to laugh and loved her dogs.

“I met with Amanda’s mother. She was interested in finding a way to honor and keep her memory alive, and we discussed the naming rights for one of our puppy kennels.” Donovun Hinojosa, Development Manager for PVAS said,

Another cousin of Robledo’s, Crystal Kelly owns a photography business, offered pet portrait sessions to help raise funds to donate to the shelter.

Family and friends ended up donating more than two thousand dollars and dog food to the organization. Kelley said Palm Valley Animal Society was a special place for her cousin,

“Any time that she had, she would come volunteer here. She had a big heart. This was her place,” Kelley

Hinojosa said the money that was raised will go far to help the important work PVAS is doing,

“With the donations that were brought in, we’re able to spay and neuter up to fourteen, fifteen animals. We’re able to provide over twenty-five animals with life saving vaccines upon intake. And it’s also just a great way to honor the family,” Hinojosa said

Crystal Kelly Photography said it planned to use pet photo sessions to continue to donate to local shelters, annually donating in honor of Amanda.

Kelley and Hinojosa said they both hope this inspires others to donate.

“There’s people out here who care. And that if you’re willing, you’ll help if you can, in any which way. Because it is going to a good cause,” Kelley added,

For now, family and friends have a way to keep Amanda’s legacy alive at a place that meant so much to her.