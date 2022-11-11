PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is offering adoption fee waivers to all veterans who adopt through Sunday and a free pet bed.

The aminal society waives fees for veterans every day of the year. The free bed is available to veterans who adopt between Friday and Sunday to help ease their new companion into their home.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for your valiant service and bravery,” the Palm Valley Animal Society posted on Facebook.

The society’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. A refundable $25 spay/neuter deposit may be required for unaltered pets.