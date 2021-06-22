Palm Valley Animal Society to offer low cost pet microchips

Have you heard of ValleyCentral’s Pet of the week? 📷Salvador Castro

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Starting June 22 through July 5, Palm Valley Animal Society will offer low cost pet microchips.

PVAS will offer $5 microchips at both Edinburg locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“Unpredictable summer weather can cause flooding or unforeseen damage to fencelines and homes, which may cause your pets to go running scared,” PVAS posted on Facebook.

Walk in are accepted, an no appointment is necessary.