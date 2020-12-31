Palm Valley Animal Society offers $5 microchip service on New Year’s Eve

EDINBURG, Texas — The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) is urging pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped.

Animal experts say around this time of year pets tend to get scared with the loud noises and can make animals anxious and lead to them running away.

The staff at PVAS said microchips can help pet owners reunite with pets if they run away.

“They are probably the best means of identification that you can have for your pet. It can ensure that should your pet ever get lost from you, that you’ll be able to get them back,” said Donna Casamento, executive director, Palm Valley Animal Society.

Casamento advises pet owners keep their information up to date in a registry in order to ensure they are able to claim their pet if they get lost.

PVAS will perform the $5 microchip service only on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. until closing time at 4 p.m. at both locations.

PVAS located at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg and the Laurie P. Andrews Pet Adoption and Wellness Services located at 2451 North U.S. Expressway 281 in Edinburg.