Palm Valley Animal Society in need of veterinarians

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) is in need of full-time veterinarians on their staff.

The shelter said it’s been going without one for quite a while.

Executive Director Donna Casamento said that they have been looking for two permanent vets for both of its facilities for the last two years.

Not having full-time vets on staff has been a challenge when it comes to caring for all of the animals the shelter takes in.

PVAS has been able to get help from a network of vets, but they only come to help just for a short period of time.

Casamento said not being able to find a full-time vet is partly due to a nationwide vet shortage.

PVAS not only helps to spay and neuter hundreds of animals, but it also needs to treat animals in an emergency.

“So, in addition to the animals who are ready to go for adoption, we get a lot of trauma cases here at Palm Valley, Casamento said animals that have been hit by cars that are coming in and animals that are sick need medical attention.”

PVAS is also urging the community to help by holding on to healthy animals you may find until they are ready to be adopted.

The shelter is also raising money for a major spay and neutering event called Rally for the Valley. This event will aim to spay and neuter 500 shelter animals. The event will be held from July 29th to August 1st.