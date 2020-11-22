Palm Valley Animal Society holiday giveaway

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Edinburg’s Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) in partnership with Carats Jewels in McAllen is raffling a ‘Pampered Pet Carrier’ holiday giveaway.

Tickets are on sale for $20 at the following three locations or can be bought online:

Palm Valley Animal Society – Edinburg, TX 2501 W. Trenton Rd. 78539

Laurie P. Andrews Center – Edinburg, TX 2451 N Expressway 281 78541

Carat’s Jewels – McAllen, TX 4300 N 10th St. 78504

“For twenty dollars we’ll be able to vaccinate a pet and provide medical care to animals that come into our facility,” said Donna Casamento, PVAS executive director. “Everything that we get goes directly back into our programs and services to support the animals here in the RGV.”

Palm Valley Animal Society via Facebook Nov. 21, 2020.

Casamento shares that PVAS intakes thousands of animals a year.

“The raffle is a great opportunity to help the animals because PVAS takes in between 25,000 – 30,000 animals in your (RGV) community every year, we rely heavily on donations,” she said.

As a bonus, PVAS will add two tickets for free when five tickets are purchased at $100.

PVAS Holiday Giveaway ticket raffle now through Dec. 15, 2020.

The handmade, “boutique chic” pet carriers will be available in five assorted designs.

Handmade Pet Carriers for PVAS Holiday Giveaway

Tickets can still be purchased until the closing date on December 15.

Winners will be announced December 15 on Facebook Live at Carat Jewels page.