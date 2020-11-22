Palm Valley Animal Society holiday giveaway

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Palm Valley Animal Society raffling holiday giveaway through Dec. 15, 2020.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Edinburg’s Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) in partnership with Carats Jewels in McAllen is raffling a ‘Pampered Pet Carrier’ holiday giveaway.

Tickets are on sale for $20 at the following three locations or can be bought online:

  • Palm Valley Animal Society – Edinburg, TX 2501 W. Trenton Rd. 78539
  • Laurie P. Andrews Center – Edinburg, TX 2451 N Expressway 281 78541
  • Carat’s Jewels – McAllen, TX 4300 N 10th St. 78504

“For twenty dollars we’ll be able to vaccinate a pet and provide medical care to animals that come into our facility,” said Donna Casamento, PVAS executive director. “Everything that we get goes directly back into our programs and services to support the animals here in the RGV.”

Palm Valley Animal Society via Facebook Nov. 21, 2020.

Casamento shares that PVAS intakes thousands of animals a year.

“The raffle is a great opportunity to help the animals because PVAS takes in between 25,000 – 30,000 animals in your (RGV) community every year, we rely heavily on donations,” she said.

As a bonus, PVAS will add two tickets for free when five tickets are purchased at $100.

PVAS Holiday Giveaway ticket raffle now through Dec. 15, 2020.

The handmade, “boutique chic” pet carriers will be available in five assorted designs.

Handmade Pet Carriers for PVAS Holiday Giveaway

Tickets can still be purchased until the closing date on December 15.

Winners will be announced December 15 on Facebook Live at Carat Jewels page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday