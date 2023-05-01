HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of help in fostering, adoption, and donations for its facility.

“Right now we are at max capacity, and we really need the community’s help,” said Adriana Gonzalez, public affairs and relations for Palm Valley Animal Society. “We do encourage you to adopt or foster. Even donations are welcome. We just really need our lifesavers right now.”

With two locations, one at 2051 W. Trenton in Edinburg and the Laurie P. Andrews Center at 2451 N. Expressway 281, both are at maximum capacity. The Trenton location has about 600 to 700 and Andrews at about 176.

So what is the problem? Why are there so many unwanted animals showing up at these shelters?

“Well, I think it’s more so the spaying and neutering,” said Gonzalez. “A lot of people do not realize that does make a huge difference. We are strongly spaying and neutering, which prevents more animals from coming into our shelter.”

Gonzalez adds they are pushing for the community to help. She says you can save up to $400 by adopting. Covered in those costs are vaccines, microchipping, and flea and tick treatments.