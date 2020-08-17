Palm Valley Animal Shelter looking to raise funds to repair hurricane damage

EDINBURG, Texas – The Palm Valley Animal Shelter (PVAS) is creating unique ways to raise funds this month.

The shelter is hosting “Wag-A-Thon” in hopes of raising money to repair roof damage sustained during Hurricane Hanna.

During this month, residents can sign up to run, walk, or swim to raise funds for the shelter.

“We’re going to need a new roof,” said Julian Whitacre, development coordinator of Palm Valley Animal Shelter. “We need general repairs around our center and to just improve our programs we need donations and the wag-a-thon is an event to do just that.”

Additionally, PVAS is hosting a “selfie-a-thon” where people can submit selfies of them or their pets and enter for a chance to win a prize. You must donate to the organization in order to enter the contest.

To donate and sign up for the event, you can visit here.

The shelter is looking to raise $30,000 for the repairs. The money raised will go toward repairs on the shelter’s facilities.