Palm tree fire contained in Brownsville, fire officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Palm trees caught fire near Sunrise Mall in Brownsville Saturday evening, causing large smoke clouds.

Brownsville fire officials estimate an area of half an acre, including palm trees, caught fire around the CVS on Ruben Torres Blvd, across the street from Lacks.

Photo credit: Daniel Galvan, KVEO Photojournalist

Officials say one resident was near the fire, but no one was hurt.

The fire was contained around 9:10 p.m.

No structures were impacted by the fire.