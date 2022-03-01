HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting numbers have been released in Hidalgo County, and in one of the biggest races Terry Palacios is ahead of Nereida Lopez-Singleterry for District Attorney.

Palacios is leading with 53.81% of the vote which totals 16,536 ballots. Lopez-Singleterry has 46.1% of the total with 14,197 votes.

The winner of the Democratic ticket will face Republican Juan Tijerina, who is running uncontested.

Incumbent District Attorney Ricardo Rodriquez decided not to run for reelection in November 2021.