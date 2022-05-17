BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police released a statement in regards to a social media post that claimed two bodies were found outside a supermarket.

According to Brownsville PD, the claim that two bodies were found outside a Lopez supermarket is inaccurate.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the 2800 block of International Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered several paintball guns and paintball ammunition on the ground, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

Witnesses told police that a man was bleeding from the abdomen stating that he had been shot.

Blood was discovered at the scene, but the victim left the area. Police contacted local hospitals about a man with an abdomen wound.

Brownsville police stated they believe a group of individuals were playing paintball in the parking lot.

No bullet casings were found at the scene, and no victims have come forward.

Brownsville PD asks that the public verify information before making posts on social media because it may cause a panic in the community.