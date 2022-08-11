WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores released the following statement after the ‘PACT Act’ was signed into law on August 10, 2022.

Rep. Flores voted ‘Yes’ on passing the bill through Congress:

“At a time when Washington can’t seem to agree on much, I’m proud to see political differences being put aside to do what is right for those who’ve served our country in uniform,” said Congresswoman Flores. “The PACT Act will provide the medical care veterans deserve and are rightfully owed. ”The ‘PACT Act’ ensures veterans exposed to toxic hazards during their military service will be eligible to receive relevant medical care and benefits,” said Flores.

CLICK HERE for information about the PACT Act.