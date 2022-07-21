BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Ricardo Pecina’s American Bulldog named Pandora, was stabbed to death and found on the sidewalk Sunday on the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville. Pecina said a neighbor caught the suspect on camera stabbing her multiple times.

“He came behind her and attacked her and you can see where she threw herself to the floor and she was defenseless, he could have just let her go,” said Pecina.

Juan Rodriguez was arrested by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and now faces one count of animal cruelty. Pecina said Rodriguez had no reason to kill his dog.

“In the video, you can see she doesn’t even try to bite back after she got stabbed she just runs away because she’s trying to get home but she didn’t even make it halfway,” he said.

Pecina adds that his dog Pandora did not have a history of violent behavior, which is why he doesn’t understand what led to the stabbing.

“The police have never been called to us that we have an aggressive dog in that area or her, specifically Pandora, she’s not aggressive,” he stated.

Pecina said there’s still an ongoing stigma on how aggressive a dog is based on their breed.

“Look there’s another dog there lose it’s just the neighborhood that’s how they are, most of these pitbulls that people think they’re so scared of they’re not aggressive,” he said.

Pecina adding he wants justice for Pandora and for Rodriguez to pay for his actions. “I just want people to be aware like I don’t really care about myself, I’m not trying to get anything out of it. I just want my dog to not be another case,” he said.

If convicted Rodriguez could face a penalty of 2 to 10 years in prison.