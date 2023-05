HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overturned truck on south Expressway 83 in Harlingen is backing up traffic.

Photo by Natasha Trindade, ValleyCentral

The truck on the northbound lane of the expressway near Rangerville Road shut down traffic flow this morning.

ValleyCentral has reached out to Harlingen Police and is waiting for a response. It is unknown if there are injuries or fatalities.

Updates will be available as they come.