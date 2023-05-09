An RV overturned at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island Tuesday during the powerful storms. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – AEP Texas is reporting thousands of customers in the Rio Grande Valley are without power this morning because of the powerful storms that hit overnight.

The utility company says nearly 8,000 customers valley-wide have no electricity and more than half of those are on South Padre Island.

AEP Texas says 5,800 Island customer are without power and more than half of those are on the southside of the Island near the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

More than 300 customers in Port Isabel are also in the dark and 125 in the Laguna Vista area have also been left without electricity.