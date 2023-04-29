The large over the gas pumps at a Stripes at Lark and 23rd Street in McAllen was blown over by high winds. By Brad Ginsberg

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Residents across the Valley are waking up to downed trees, awnings and fences after an overnight storm hit with damaging winds.

The big issue this morning is the widespread power outages being experienced in the Upper Valley.

AEP Texas is reporting more than 100,000 customers in the Valley are without power as of 8:45 a.m. The vast majority of those outages are in Hidalgo County. The Brownsville Public Utility Board, also known as BPUB, is reporting that slightly more than 10,000 customers have no electricity.

Magic Valley Electric Coop has more than 37,000 customers without power. Nearly a third of all their customers in Hidalgo County have no lights this morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews are out this morning picking up debris, downed construction signs and other items from state highways.

“We ask that drivers limit their activity on the roadways this morning. We know they will be tempted to go out and drive around looking at all the damage, and there’s a lot of it. But keep the roads clear for those who need to be out there on them,” said TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza.

He added that drivers need to be careful because of the debris and barricades that may have been blown over.

Pedraza said the overpass that goes from Edinburg to McAllen, Direct Connector 4, is closed because of an 18-wheeler that toppled onto its side. It’s not known yet if the high winds contributed to the accident.

An 18-wheeler toppled onto it side on the overpass from Edinburg to McAllen. Courtesy: TxDOT

He added the southbound US 281/IH-69C frontage road, between Ferguson/SH 495 and the westbound US 83/I-2 frontage road, is closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

There are reports on social media of the awning of a gas station at the intersection of Lark and 23rd Street in McAllen being toppled.

“It looks like the strongest winds occurred in Hidalgo County. The McAllen, Pharr, Mission and La Joya areas,” said NBC23 meteorologist Chris Ramirez. “Wind data on radar estimates last night showed up to 75-80 mph winds.”

Ramirez says Cameron County experienced winds around 60 mph.

In Hidalgo County, emergency management coordinator Ricardo Saldana said they have reports of roofs and canopies down, a home destroyed in Donna, and a trailer home flipped over in Mercedes.

Saldana is asking residents to report any structural damages in their neighborhood.

“If you sustain damage to your home or business during this week’s severe storms, please report your damage here: damage.tdem.texas.gov This survey assists officials with identifying resource needs and determining eligibility for disaster assistance.”

The City of McAllen is also residents to avoid driving on McAllen city streets if it possible to avoid downed trees and power lines.

“McAllen Public Works crews are already working to clear up debris left from the storm, but residents are advised to be patient as they work through the city,” the city said in a news release Saturday morning.

The city reports the power is out at the Palmview Community Center, so there will be no early voting taking place at that location. Residents can still vote early at Fireman’s Pump House at 201 N. 1st St. and the Lark Community Center at 2601 Lark Ave. until 7 p.m.